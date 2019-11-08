Local art studio helps design hundreds of soup bowls for upcoming ‘Oshkosh Empty Bowls’ event

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a lot of love that goes into creating art and one local art studio is spreading some of that love to help those in need.

Fire Escape Art Studio, along the help from the public, has created and designed hundreds of soup bowls. It’s part of this Sunday’s annual ‘Oshkosh Empty Bowls’ event to help feed the hungry.

“We host the bowl making opportunities at the studio and it’s really great to paint pottery to begin with, I have to say, but to create something for somebody else to enjoy and to do it all for a great cause- it’s just a really unique opportunity,” says Jessica Graf, Owner of the Fire Escape.

#OshkoshEmptyBowls is this Sunday and the artists at Fire Escape Art have been busy creating soup bowls. They’ve had some help from the public in designing bowls, just in time to feed the hungry. It’s a partnership with 22 local restaurants! 🍲 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/4Irc75z1GH — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) November 8, 2019

More than a dozen local restaurants will be serving up over 100 gallons of soup for the event. Over $11,000 was donated to food pantries as a result of the last Oshkosh Empty Bowls event.

“We had 185 bowls created at the studio this year which surpassed our goal, which is also pretty cool,” says Graf. “We had customers come in and they would paint a bowl in their favorite technique, favorite colors, or try something new- which is obviously super fun- and then donate it for the fundraiser.”

Empty Bowls is hosted in many communities across the US as a grass-roots event. Each event is run independently, but no matter the city it is hosted in, the idea for every fundraiser is the same; to bring people, art, and food together to fight hunger locally.

‘Oshkosh Empty Bowls’ will be taking place this Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Becket’s.