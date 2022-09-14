LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – Local artist Peter Krsko is working on Ledgeview’s first trail painting, Krsko says he’s hoping to bring joy to the community through his artwork.

“People should be proud of the public space where they live, and it’s very important that in every city and every town that you work in, the impact that public spaces have on the public health of the community,” he said.

In an attempt to promote public art, Ledgeview’s beautification committee selected Krsko to paint on the East River Trail. Krsko says he’s thankful for the opportunity.

“I am very honored to be selected as an artist contributing to this park and to be a part of the community,” he added.

Krsko says the painting will take days to complete, but once finished viewers of the work will be able to interact with his masterpiece up close and personal.

“As a function of this art, it is not only to beautify the public space but also to contribute something playful and interactive. For example, these murals can be used for educational purposes, kids can play a game identifying the birds and plants,” he explained.

The trail will be closed until Sept. 19, 2022, so Krsko can finish his artwork.