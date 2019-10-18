Local artist creates sculpture to honor fallen Appleton firefighters

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – For artist Jeffrey Olson, this isn’t the first sculpture to be placed in the Fox Cities but this one does hold a special place in his heart.

Olson’s niece is the wife of Driver/Engineer Mitch Lundgaard who was shot and killed last May while responding to a medical call.

“This was kind of my way of honoring Mitch and working through the grief process for myself,” stated Olson, “I wanted a place for his kids to go to remember who Mitch was and what he stood for.”

The sculpture entitled “The Final Alarm” will depict a firefighter leaning on their ax after their work is done

On the back will be engraved the names of Appleton’s four fallen firefighters including Lundgaard.

Olson hopes to have the sculpture, which sits outside Fire Station 1 on Drew St. in Appleton, complete by the end of the month.