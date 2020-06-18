Local artist hopes to inspire unity with new downtown Appleton mural

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Irineo Medina developed an interest for street art while attending the University of Oshkosh as an art major.

“From that interest kind of stemmed my love for public art, being in the public space and interacting with the community.” says Medina.

In a partnership with Appleton Downtown Incorporated, Medina is currently creating his own street art in the form of a new mural along College Avenue.

When completed, the mural will depict two outstretched hands with many different skin tones reaching for the sun.

It’s message, one of peace and unity, is one Medina says he’s happy to bring to downtown.

“It’s a crucial point in time right now,” says Medina, “and I thought what a better moment in time to put this up in support and then for the city to rally behind it.”

The mural is not Irineo’s first building artwork in the city of Appleton but he does say it’s his most meaningful to date.

“My kids were out here yesterday painting with me and for them to be able to be like hey my dad did that and he did something good here, it’s everything to me.”

