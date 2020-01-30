Local artists’ pieces on display in new exhibit at the Art Garage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new showcase for local art lovers has made its way to the Art Garage and the gallery has a few local ties, featuring artists from the Green Bay Area.

The Art Garage, located at 1400 Cedar Ave., is hosting Melvin McGee’s Painted Stories – A Solo Art Show. There will be a self-guided audio tour with commentary by Melvin. Audio devices will be available in limited quantities so bring your own headphones with your smart phone to get the full experience. A wide variety of art prints will be available at the gallery including his new work and timeless favorites to add to your art collection.

A new art exhibit is taking over @ARTgarageGB! It’s called ‘Melvin McGee’s Painted Stories’ and there’s an open reception tonight from 6-9. I’ll be talking to the artist himself! 🖼 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/BZfaZaNlni — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) January 30, 2020

Melvin McGee is a Wisconsin native and Green Bay resident. Self-taught, Melvin has been a professional artist for 22 years. Melvin’s unique art universe is full of playful characters in surreal landscapes that can be appreciated by all ages, each bringing new stories as they are experienced by the young and old. Melvin has been recognized with such honors as People Choice and Best of Show Awards at the Artless Bastard Gallery, and The Award of Excellence at Green Bay’s ArtStreet and Millennium Art Fair in Chicago, among others.

In 2019, after a successful Kickstarter campaign, Melvin published his first book, “The Other Side.” This collection of oil paintings from throughout his career tells a creative story using over 200 paintings accompanied by a narrative by the artist. This is a must have for anyone enthusiastic about the brilliant artist Melvin Mcgee.

Visitors can also check out the Mission to Space gallery at the Art Garage. This exhibit features pieces of work that detail the universe, sun, moon, and outer-space. The artist reception is Friday, January 31 @ 6-8:00 p.m.

The opening reception is tonight from 6-9 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through February 23rd and features over 20 of the artist’s latest large-scale oil paintings that are woven into stories of their inspiration.