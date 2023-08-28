ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Women’s Paralympic Championship coming to Ashwaubenon this week, Options for Independent Living hosted an open skate with some of the professionals on the teams.

Local 5 News caught up with Josh Theis, the Executive Director at Options for Independent Living, who spoke a little more on the event.

“We’re looking forward to providing some ice time to some of our youth,” said Theis. “Options serve any age, any income, any disability, but this is an opportunity for our youth to pair up with some of the athletes that are here in town from all over the world.”

The Women’s Paralympic Championship will consist of teams from the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Europe, and Asia.

“Options is looking to provide experiences or opportunities to people with disabilities,” explained Theis. “A lot of times, recreation activities can be expensive, so we’re able to help with some of the equipment, some of the ice time, and coordinating and arranging an event like this.”

The Women’s World Para Ice Hockey Championship will get things going on August 31 with Great Britain versus Asia and Europe versus Canada. The United States will play its first game on September 1 at 6:30 p.m. against Europe.

“We’re thankful for Cornerstone inviting Options over and letting us use the ice time. It’s really meaningful to our athletes and they wouldn’t be able to do it without them so we’re appreciative of that,” concluded Theis.