(WFRV) – For 27 school districts in eastern Wisconsin, this week is a special one as they get ready for the Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education awards.

The Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards Program is in its inaugural year highlighting educators that go above and beyond for their students and schools. Over the course of a month, the community submitted their nominations under five categories:

Innovation in work

Culture creator in the work environment

Social/emotional well-being

Community involvement

Student connection

There are three winners for each category – one administrative staff member, one teacher, and one support personnel.

“We need to be champions for them because they’re not going to toot their own horn, we need to toot their horn for them,” said Dr. Brad Ebert, Superintendent for the Kiel School District.

The 27 districts taking part in the honor are:

Brillion

Campbellsport

Cedar Grove Belgium

Chilton

Elkhart Lake

Fond du Lac

Hilbert

Howards Grove

Kiel

Kohler

Manitowoc

Mishicot

New Holstein

North Fond du lac

Oakfield

Oostburg

Plymouth

Random Lake

Reedsville

Ripon

Rosendale-Brandon

Sheboygan

Sheboygan Falls

Stockbridge

Two Rivers

Valders

Waupun

The ceremony honoring the school employees is Saturday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Kiel High School and Local 5’s very own Michele McCormack is the host for the event.

You can watch it live right here on Local 5 Saturday evening.