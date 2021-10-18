Local bands honored at WAMI Awards

(WFRV) – Local area bands took home some awards from Sunday’s Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) award show.

The award show was held in Milwaukee, and Green Bay’s 7000apart won ‘Best New Artist’. That was not the only local band that won an award, as Unity won ‘Artist of the Year’.

“The Wisconsin music scene is starting to become more of a scene now,’ says 7000apart’s Jon Kresin.

Local music legend Gary Shaw was inducted posthumously to WAMI’s Wall of Honor.

This was the 40th WAMI Awards.

More information about WAMI can be found on their website.