Local bands rock out to raise awareness of Veteran suicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Local bands were rocking out in Green Bay tonight to raise money and awareness of Veteran suicide.

A total of four bands were playing at SV2 Pub & Grill on University Avenue in hopes of shining a light on the issue.

An organizer of the event said that those who serve for our country can suffer a number or tramatic events that aren’t necessarily combat related.

“The military is a dangerous place. From the moment they sign on the dotted line they experience a number of different issues,” “From the moment they go through basic training to the time they’re serving on an aircraft carrier.”

-Dean Meyer: Coordinator, RockforVets

