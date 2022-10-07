GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Green Bay Packers prepare to play their first game in London, fans are planning to watch the game in an unusual way.

“This Sunday everyone’s welcome, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Giants fan or a Packer fan, we cater to every team,” stated DeeDee Klug, owner of R&D’s House divided.

House Divided opens typically at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings, but with the Packers playing in London, the bar will open earlier and serve food that you don’t normally see at a tailgate.

“We are opening up at 7:30 in the morning which is way earlier than 10 o’clock and we are going to be serving pancakes, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, and bottomless mimosas,” said Klug.

Some fans are joining the Packers in London as they prepare to face the New York Giants. Packers fan Reid Hiltsley says his wife has other plans for him this Sunday.

“She said I wasn’t going to miss church. We are going over to our friend’s house for the game, and then we are going to go to church before that and they are going to record the first part of it and then we will catch up with it,” said Hiltsley.

Although Hiltsley will be watching from home, he expects his team to return with a win.

“Probably going to be the Packers if they play their normal game, but if they don’t, they’re going to get killed by the Giants. That running back that they got in New York is awesome and if we cannot stop him, we are doomed,” stated Hiltsley.