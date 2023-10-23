OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Children’s author, Pat Zietlow Miller, graduated from UW Oshkosh in 1990 and today she had the chance to go back to share with students how her education there helped get her to where she is today.

Throughout the day, the author stopped by two college classes and the English club. She brought six of her published children’s books to show students her work and gave a presentation of what the process looks like for getting them published.

“I had the chance to come back today and talk to several kids in the English department about being a published author and how the time I spent here gave me the skills and taught me what I needed to do to make writing for kids my job,” said Miller.

The children’s author told Local Five’ Samantha Petters how UW Oshkosh helped push her to go after her dream of being a published author and she hopes to do the same for current students.

“I had my first idea for a children’s book when I was nineteen and I was a student here and it didn’t sell, it wasn’t good enough but it was here where I started thinking that was what I wanted to do,” said Miller. “I wanted to come back and help other students see you can do things that might seem hard.”

Miller also told students that her first book was published almost ten years ago but since then she has published 20 books in total and continues to write. Five more books are currently in the works and she hopes to publish them in the next couple of years.