Local Boy Scout Troop preparing to celebrate 100th year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — An area Boy Scout Troop will be celebrating 100 years of existence this year.

Boy Scout Troop 2 of Appleton is celebrating 100 continuous years of its charter with First United Methodist Church.

In 1919, Scout Master Leigh Hooly at First Methodist Church of downtown Appleton establish Troop 2. This anniversary mark separates Troop 2 as the oldest continuous Boy Scout Troop in the Fox Valley.

While four other troops were chartered with Troop 2, only Troop 2 has continuously met since its creation in 1919.

According to the Troop, Harold Brown was the longest-serving Scout Master in the troop’s history, serving from 1925 to 1962. Brown kept the troop active during the Depression, WWII, and the Korean War, allowing for a continuous charter.

The Troop has not always been as strong as it was during Brown’s time. In 2013, Troop 2 nearly dismantled in 2013 with only six scouts registered.

A number of scouts then transferred into Troop 2, bolstering its numbers to over 50 members in 2019.

Troop 2 camps every month and current Scout Master Ron Litsheim leads a trip to the Boundary Waters every year.

Over 120 Eagle Scouts have come from Troop 2. Many of the currently eligible members of the troop have earned the Order of the Arrow, another Scout Achievement Award based on peer recognition which places a Scout in the top percentiles of Scouting.

A scout from the Troop recently earned the William T. Hornaday Award, a conservation award given out only 1,100 times in 80 of the Boy Scouts of America.

Troop 2 has dedicated countless hours of community service at Heckrodt Wetland Preserve, Purdy Nature Reserve, Apple Creek YMCA, Mosquito Hill, Coles Cancer Crusade, and numerous other organizations. The group has also assisted in trash and recycling efforts for Oktoberfest, Mile of Music, and Appleton Downtown’s Thursday night concert series.

This year, First United Methodist embarked on a new charter with a Girl’s Boy Scout Troop in April. Troop 6002 began with eight girls between 11 and 17. In only two years, Troop 6002 hopes to have two Eagle Scouts.

Troop 2 says they had their first joint outing with Troop 6002 in June.

The public is invited to attend the numerous centennial celebration events taking place on Saturday, August 10, hosted by Troop 2.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with community service projects in Appleton including work at River View Gardens, constructing a Habitat for Humanity Picnic Table, and more. Participants in the service projects will be dispatched from First United Methodist Church.

A program celebrating the history and honors of Troop 2 will begin at 1:22 p.m. A reception will follow the program.

All events will begin at the First United Methodist Church at 325 E. Franklin Street in Appleton.