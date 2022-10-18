GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Boy Scouts of America honored Fox Valley scouts for their heroic actions after an Amtrak train they were riding hit a dump truck and derailed in rural Missouri.

It happened at the end of June while the boy scouts were riding home from a camp in New Mexico.

Seventeen scouts and four scout masters from troops 73 and 12 in Appleton received national heroism awards from the Boy Scouts of America. It was all part of the Bay-Lakes Council’s annual Golden Eagle event which raises money for local scouting programs.

Packers running back Aaron Jones also spoke at the event. Organizers said that about 500 people were in attendance.

Scouts that Local Five News spoke to said they were just applying the skills they learned in Boy Scouts after the train they were on derailed.

“There’s lots of skills that we learned over the years between first aid, merit badges, and general hiking and camping experiences and (those skills) came in really useful at the moment,” said Troop 73 scout Mason Geissler.

“Boy Scouts taught me how to keep a stable mind in situations like this, it taught me how to stay calm, and it taught me leadership,” said Troop 73 scout Isaac Berken.

The scouts helped render basic first aid to people throughout the train after it crashed and then helped passengers get off the train and assisted first responders as needed.

One scout even comforted the driver of the dump truck the train hit in the last moments before the driver died. The accident killed three other people on the train.

Scouts Local Five News said they still think about the events of that day.

“It’s incredibly satisfying to see in a moment of crisis when they needed to act a certain way, they just did, they didn’t need direction from us,” said Matt Poelzer who is a scout master for troop 12.

"A lot of people are using that term (calling the scouts heroes), but I don't quite accept that term," said Geissler. "I just feel like I was there at the right time and I was happy to help."












