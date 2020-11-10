Local brew masters Zambaldi Beer raising a ‘Pint With A Purpose’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to grab your best pint glass and raise a toast to charity!

The brew masters at Zambaldi Beer are doing just that, courtesy of an event they’ve appropriately dubbed ‘Pints With A Purpose.’ If you enjoy really good beer and also helping out some non-profits, then this is the event for you.

Zambaldi Beer are continuing their ‘Pints With A Purpose’ campaign, giving back to local non-profits one pint at a time. The brew masters began the fundraising event back in March of this year to help out local non-profits.

To coincide with Veteran’s Day, they’ve partnered up with the Old Glory Honor Flight. They’re making it safe around the brewery for vets to attend tomorrow night’s event. Just like with many other events this year, the Honor Flight had to readjust and reschedule this year’s flight. In the meantime, they’ve been busy fundraising through other programs and events throughout the year.

“When we look at the impact of what an Honor Flight does for our vets and for our whole community, it’s just something that we’re raring to go and we can’t wait to get back at it,” says Diane MacDonald, Executive Director of the Old Glory Honor Flight. “The impact that an Honor Flight can make on the life of a veteran is extremely meaningful. Again, we just can’t wait to start up again.”

With every pint sold, Zambaldi Beer will donate $1 to the non-profit.

Zambaldi Beer will be open with door’s opening at 3 p.m. and remaining open until 9:00 tomorrow night. You can find more information online about the Old Glory Honor Flight online right here.