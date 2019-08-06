Local builder brings Granny Pod concept to Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – The concept of Granny Pods has been popular in Europe and Australia for decades and now the alternative senior living option has found its way to the Fox Valley.

Seniors First Remodeling is an Appleton based company that has modified the Granny Pod concept to better fit the Midwest and call them Linked Living Homes.

The Linked Homes come in several designs and are constructed at a production site before being delivered and connected to the main home.

Each home takes roughly two months to build and two module units start at around $70,000.

For more information contact Greg Cops from Seniors First Remodeling at gregory@linkedlivinghomes.com or visit their website https://www.linkedlivinghomes.com/