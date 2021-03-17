GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local business celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local businesses will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day celebrations after being forced to shut down on the Irish Holiday, last year.

St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay is looking forward to hosting events all day. The business says they were hit hard by the pandemic and are using this holiday as a way to get business back to normal.

St. Brendan’s Inn will also be offering curbside and takeout for those who are unable to come out and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

They also are taking extra precautions to keep everyone inside safe during this time.

There St. Patrick’s Day celebration kickoffs at 9:00 a.m. and will end at 10:00 p.m.

They have been preparing for months for the all-day event.

