Local business donating office supplies to nonprofits in Brown County

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV)- Associated Bank is giving back to some local non-profits in the area with some rather unusual donations.

To get into the holiday spirit, the Bank is donating brand new, and lightly used, office supplies to more than 20 nonprofits in Brown County.

The event took place on Tuesday, December 14, with the goal of helping to meet the community’s need for office supplies. This different type of donation, organizers explain, will also help reduce the number of supplies that will end up in a landfill.

Local Five attended the donation event to ask about the impact Associated Bank believes they will make with this event. Events & Volunteer Manager Alyssa Gilson for Associated Bank explains that there was over $8,000 worth of items ranging from binders, pens, pencils, and so much more.

The other objective of today’s event is to hopefully help relieve the cost nonprofit organizations have to face spending on those supplies.