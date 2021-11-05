Appleton business offering decorations for weekend-long Christmas Open House

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – La Belle Maison is helping people in the community get ready for the holidays by hosting their Christmas Open House.

The business opened in downtown Appleton in January and this will be their first holiday season in that location. Despite a difficult year, they are noticing a trend of more customers in the fall and winter.

Their Christmas Open House will feature ornaments, gnomes, candles, linens, bath & body products, local arts, and several other items. Customers will also get to enjoy food and door prizes. La Belle Maison has decorations and several gifts available for the Christmas season.

The event will be happening Friday, November 5th thru Sunday, November 7th from 10 am – 6 pm. La Belle Maison is located at 215 E College Ave, Appleton, WI.