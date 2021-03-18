Local business launches pop-up fish fry

Acoca Cafe is putting a twist on a Wisconsin staple by creating Wisco FishCo.

Wisco Fishco is a pop-up fish fry. This is the first time the business is launching the concept.

The idea was birth out of necessity, because of the impact of the pandemic.

Acoca Cafe is just bouncing back after being closed for several months. They are hoping to expand the idea with a food truck.

The pop-up fish fry will be held on March 19, March 26, and April 2nd. You can preorder online or you can come in and place your order.