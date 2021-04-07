Local business leaders discuss economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

(WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic has put many Main Street businesses across Wisconsin in tough spots, but restrictions to closures but Wisconsin officials are looking to help them out as things begin going back to normal.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes met with members of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and business leaders to discuss options around the state that businesses can take advantage of. Three local businesses people from Green Bay and Appleton weighed in on how hard the past year has been.

Michelle Tressler, Vice President and Co-Owner of Hinterland Brewing shared how the business may have lost a lot but they learned many important lessons, “What I think it’s done is it showed the cracks in running a small business in the state and I actually think that’s been a really good thing for us.”

Tressler says that Governor Evers’ Build Back Better Plan helped provide a more structured return and gives them a chance to strengthen the economy.

Jill Swenson, owner of Swenson Books LLC in Appleton and Irene Strohbeen, owner of Strohbeen and Associates were also part of the listening session.