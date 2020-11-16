Local business owner ‘fighting multiple severe health issues’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local business owner is reportedly fighting multiple severe health issues.

Representative John Macco (R-Green Bay) posted to Facebook on Saturday saying Mike Vande Walle of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe “is fighting multiply severe health issues in icu the last week.”

Mike and his wife, Mary, oversee Wisconsin’s Award Winning Bakery, known for its renowned kringle.

In February, Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe donated $13,000 to Mayo Clinic for cancer research. Customers were invited to purchase kringle, with a portion of the sales going toward Mayo Clinic.

A matching grant doubled the donation.

