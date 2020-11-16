GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local business owner ‘fighting multiple severe health issues’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local business owner is reportedly fighting multiple severe health issues.

Representative John Macco (R-Green Bay) posted to Facebook on Saturday saying Mike Vande Walle of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe “is fighting multiply severe health issues in icu the last week.”

Mike and his wife, Mary, oversee Wisconsin’s Award Winning Bakery, known for its renowned kringle.

In February, Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe donated $13,000 to Mayo Clinic for cancer research. Customers were invited to purchase kringle, with a portion of the sales going toward Mayo Clinic.

A matching grant doubled the donation.

For more on Uncle Mike’s, visit their website.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom's Genke & Johnson sign D1 letters of intent

FVA, other Northeast Wisconsin schools set to begin winter sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion holds on in final seconds for playoff win; updated brackets

Locker Room: Fan Zoom of the week

Xtra Point High School Football 11/13

Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet