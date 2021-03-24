Local businesses are giving away one free wedding at Fox Cities bridal showcase

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One Eleven Neenah, a new wedding venue in the heart of downtown Neenah, is partnering with eleven other local businesses to give one couple a free wedding.

According to a release, this giveaway is free to enter for any engaged couple.

How do you enter?

Organizers say the interested couple must attend the Fox Cities Bridal Showcase on March 27 between noon and 3:40 p.m.

The winner will be selected by random draw five minutes later.

The participating businesses and their contributions to the giveaway are:

Archangel Arches will provide a decorative arch for the ceremony, valued at $400. The couple will get to pick the design with Archangel Arches based on the prize budget.

will provide a decorative arch for the ceremony, valued at $400. The couple will get to pick the design with Archangel Arches based on the prize budget. Classy Clydes will provide a 30-60 minute carriage ride.

will provide a 30-60 minute carriage ride. DoubleTree by Hilton Neenah is offering a complimentary room for the bride and groom plus 10% off food for the gift opening, bridal shower, and rehearsals if hosted at One Eleven Neenah.

is offering a complimentary room for the bride and groom plus 10% off food for the gift opening, bridal shower, and rehearsals if hosted at One Eleven Neenah. Forever in a Moment Entertainment will provide eight hours of photography on the day of and a 30-minute engagement session with edited digital images for both.

will provide eight hours of photography on the day of and a 30-minute engagement session with edited digital images for both. Hair by Kinsey will provide a complementary pre-trial and day of hairstyling for the bride + 10% off discount on other services.

will provide a complementary pre-trial and day of hairstyling for the bride + 10% off discount on other services. Keith McCray is providing officiating services for the ceremony.

is providing officiating services for the ceremony. Life Photography will provide second shooter photography services for the day of the wedding.

will provide second shooter photography services for the day of the wedding. Morati will provide custom apparel for two.

will provide custom apparel for two. Music on the Go will provide six hours of music for the cocktail hour/reception, four-hour photo booth rental, uplighting, and ceremony music & mic.

will provide six hours of music for the cocktail hour/reception, four-hour photo booth rental, uplighting, and ceremony music & mic. One Eleven Neenah will provide the venue for the ceremony and reception which can accommodate up to 350 people.

The Cupcake Lady will be providing a 6” cake and 2 dozen cupcakes. The cake and the cupcakes can be a different flavor, but all of the cupcakes must be one flavor.

will be providing a 6” cake and 2 dozen cupcakes. The cake and the cupcakes can be a different flavor, but all of the cupcakes must be one flavor. Wellness 360 Health + Beauty Studio will provide a complimentary bridal pre-trial and day of makeup application + 10% discount on other services.

The Fox Cities Bridal Showcase is being hosted at One Eleven Neenah (111 E Wisconsin Ave, Neenah, WI 54956).

Organizers say the event is free to attend but they ask all guests to reserve a free ticket on their website.

“After a tough year for the wedding industry, we created the showcase as a way to bring together local vendors and engaged couples in hopes of revitalizing the wedding industry in 2021. The addition of a free wedding giveaway is just the icing on the three-tiered cake,” says Todd Ruedt, Owner of One Eleven Neenah.

For a complete list of giveaway rules and restrictions or to learn more about the showcase, please visit One Eleven Neenah’s website.