DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An onion petal blossom paired with beer, a vegetarian hemp taco with herbal organic hightail tea, and a waygu slider with wine – these are only a few of the items several local businesses are showcasing as they participate in the Downtown De Pere Foodie Walk.

According to a release, 13 local eateries will participate in the tasting and pairing event on May 21, 2022. The walk itself highlights the culinary offerings in downtown De Pere and attendees get to plan their own tour.

“There are so many amazing eateries, and we are honored to partner with local restauranteurs, bars, and food stores in presenting this event. Whether you are a local resident or visiting De Pere for the first time, taking a culinary walking tour is a great way to experience this fantastic downtown,” explained Definitely

De Pere Executive Director Tina Quigley.

Which local eateries are participating?

Definitely De Pere has announced the following menus that will be highlighted in the event and which businesses are bringing their best to the table.

Try an onion petal blossom paired with beer at The Abbey Bar (303 Reid Street).

There will be a flight of mini macarons available, paired with wine at Alpha Delights (143 N Wisconsin Street).

Pani Puri (a pastry shell stuffed with potato and chickpea) and a rose lemon drink will be at Astha Grocery and Gifts (400 Reid Street).

Sandwich and soup at Erbert & Gerbert’s (400 Reid Street).

Specialty desserts paired with hot or iced coffee at The Flour Pot (307 Reid Street).

Take a bite out of an orange dreamsicle bread with vanilla honey butter and a sip of ice tea at Great Harvest Bread Co. (802 George Street).

Test your taste buds with Thai coconut red lentil soup and Brazilian cheese bread paired with hard seltzer at Hey, Soup Sister (115 N Wisconsin Street).

Get your Chimichanga craving with house margarita at Little Mexico (310 N Wisconsin Street).

Stop and get a Reuben sandwich at McGeorge’s Pub (415 George Street).

Get your hands on a Waygu slider topped with guyére cheese, sautéed shallots, and bella mushrooms paired with wine at Stella’s (401 Main Avenue).

Try a vegetarian hemp taco with herbal organic hightail tea or herbal tea at Sweet Willow Herbal Co-Op & Native Roots Hemp (327 Main Avenue).

Treat yourself with a mini butter croissant paired with tea of choice at Tazza Italian Coffee Co. (109 N Broadway).

Ticket prices and times

The tour is scheduled to go from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Make sure to grab a ticket before they are out. Definitely De Pere reports there are only 300 in total available for purchase.

The cost to attend will be $20 and the link for buying tickets can be found here. Organizers say all proceeds from the event go toward downtown De Pere community programming.