GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Gearing Up for Ghouls and Goblins: Local businesses prepare for Halloween weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local businesses have been having a busier than usual October. Many of them still bouncing back after a limited Halloween season last year.

Terror on the Fox has been open all month – this year their team has been working all year to create the production for their haunted house. During the offseason, their staff is small and only has less than 10 people. Between the month of September and October, they say their business increases to about 80 employees. Staff says thousands of people visit Terror on the Fox during the Halloween season.

Last year, officials at Terror on the Fox say they were limited due to safety protocols. General Manager, Ted Sprangers, says during this season they are enforcing masks when people are inside their building. Sprangers goes on to say he has been enjoying this season and giving people a chance to escape through experiencing Terror on the Fox.

The Automobile Gallery has also been gearing up for their Halloween event, Trick or Trunk. Director of communications, Kathryn Gardner says they created this event last year to give kids a fun experience during the pandemic. Gardner goes on to explain they did not know what to expect, but were surprised at the overwhelming attendance.

This year, the Automobile Gallery is planning to incorporate some of those same safety measures. Officials say kids will get their own individual bags and enjoy some socially distanced family fun.

Terror on the Fox is scheduled to be open all weekend. You can visit terroronthefox.com for details on tickets. Trick or Trunk gets underway on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets are still available for purchase, with details available at theautomobilegallery.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GB women end game on 33-0 run, upend Whitewater in exhibition

Green Bay Nation: Pick 'em

Green Bay Nation: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: Live preview in Arizona

Green Bay Nation: Thursday Night Football versus Arizona

Green Bay Nation: Recapping Packers win over Washington