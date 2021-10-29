Gearing Up for Ghouls and Goblins: Local businesses prepare for Halloween weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local businesses have been having a busier than usual October. Many of them still bouncing back after a limited Halloween season last year.

Terror on the Fox has been open all month – this year their team has been working all year to create the production for their haunted house. During the offseason, their staff is small and only has less than 10 people. Between the month of September and October, they say their business increases to about 80 employees. Staff says thousands of people visit Terror on the Fox during the Halloween season.

Last year, officials at Terror on the Fox say they were limited due to safety protocols. General Manager, Ted Sprangers, says during this season they are enforcing masks when people are inside their building. Sprangers goes on to say he has been enjoying this season and giving people a chance to escape through experiencing Terror on the Fox.

The Automobile Gallery has also been gearing up for their Halloween event, Trick or Trunk. Director of communications, Kathryn Gardner says they created this event last year to give kids a fun experience during the pandemic. Gardner goes on to explain they did not know what to expect, but were surprised at the overwhelming attendance.

This year, the Automobile Gallery is planning to incorporate some of those same safety measures. Officials say kids will get their own individual bags and enjoy some socially distanced family fun.

Terror on the Fox is scheduled to be open all weekend. You can visit terroronthefox.com for details on tickets. Trick or Trunk gets underway on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets are still available for purchase, with details available at theautomobilegallery.org