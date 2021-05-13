Local businesses reward Oneida, Pulaski, and Green Bay schools $500 grants

(WFRV) – Oneida One Stops has partnered with US Oil and Exxon Mobil to reward 6 local schools with checks for $500 each.

According to a release, the checks are part of the Education Alliance program and were awarded last week.

Officials say each school was nominated by Oneida Retail and was selected by Exxon Mobil. Oneida One Stops says the grant is intended to help maintain/create science, technology,

engineering and math (STEM) programs within each school.

The funds were presented to the following schools:

Oneida High School

Oneida Middle School

Oneida Elementary School

Hillcrest Elementary School

Lombardi Middle School

Green Bay Southwest

Both Exxon and Mobil say they are fueling young minds and helping create “aha” moments through the Educational Alliance. Since its beginning, they have committed over $34 million to this national

program, which funds math and science programs at schools in need.

Lombardi Education Alliance 21

GB Southwest Education Allinace 21

Allinace ONHS

Alliance Turtle

Alliance Hillcrest

“We are excited to be able to assist these local schools with the grants,” says Eric McLester,

Oneida Retail General Manager. “STEM is a key component to succeeding not only in the

classroom but in the workforce as well.”

The partnership helps give students the tools and technology they need to connect what they learn in the classroom with what they see in the real world.