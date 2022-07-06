GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A café in Green Bay is bringing Lao culture to Wisconsin and serving up sweet and savory dishes in the community.

According to a post on SaBaiDee Café’s Facebook, the grand opening was held in June. Owners Jenny and Ken Thammavong say the restaurant’s name has a meaning some might not know – in Laotian, SaBaiDee means “Hello.”

Local 5 was able to ask the couple why they decided to start a business in Green Bay. They explained it has always been a dream.

“We love to cook and entertain our friends and family. My husband has a passion for home cooking and has always wanted to own his own restaurant since growing up,” explained Jenny.

She added that their goal is to bring authentic, home cooking to the table. They are hoping to elicit the ‘Oh wow, I remember having this at my parent’s or grandparent’s house growing up’ type of feeling from customers.

Menu items

The restaurant sells savory jerky that seems to sell out fast. It also serves buon cuon (steamed rice rolls), Eggrolls, and Crab Rangoons.

You can also try their Mango and Blue Sticky Rice dish, Pad Phet (Stir-Fry Red Curry), and Tum Mak Hoong (Lao Papaya Salad).

“Just like any foreign cooking, Lao food has very selective ingredients and a lot of our dishes uses home grown herbs, such as lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, basil, holy basil, mint leaves, chilies, cilantro, green onions, etc.,” described Jenny.

“Funny thing is we can substitute these herbs otherwise it won’t taste right. Back in the days, our grandparents/parents would use what they have planted to make these simple but tasty dishes,” she added.

Some of the drinks include Thai iced coffee, coconut juice, and Boba Tea.

“We want to be remembered for our authenticity, fast service, cleanliness, and friendly faces at SaBaiDee Café,” explained Jenny.

Kua Khao (Lao Fried Rice)

Pho (Lao Style Rice Noodle Soup)

Pad Phet (Stir-Fried Red Curry)

Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)

Pad Thai (Sweet and Sour Stir-Fried Noodles)

Larb Seen (Beef Salad)

Tum Mak Hoong (Lao Papaya Salad)

Eggrolls

Jerky



Location

The café is located at 1730 S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay and the hours on its Facebook are as follows:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday-Sunday: 11-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

So make so to stop by. They’re waiting. “We expect and welcome all foodies to our café,” added Jenny.

The couple tells Local 5 they are working on some specials and will be posting them on the café’s Facebook page here.