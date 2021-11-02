FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Local cancer survivor donates 800 pairs of socks to others with cancer through Resilience Gives

APPLETON Wis. (WFRV) – A fun pair of socks can change your day and for a local girl they changed her life.

Kiara Sanders, an Appleton childhood cancer survivor said, “I went through chemotherapy in 2017 and I got these socks in the hospital and they really brought me a lot of joy and a few years later he reached out about designing a pair myself and that’s how it started.”

We told you Kiara’s story last November when she designed her ice cream cone non-slip socks for Resilience Gives, a sock company that donates a pair to a child with cancer in the hospital for every one sold.

Last year Kiara told us, “Well the ice cream cones mean like a song from a camp I went to, the hole in the wall gang camp, which is for kids with serious illnesses can go to and have fun like a normal kid.”

Kiara’s mother, Lia Sanders, said she is amazed after looking back at what her daughter has gone through during her young life.

“She went through two years of a lot of hospital stays, a lot of therapy,” said Lisa Sanders. “She has gone through this journey with such a positive attitude and so much strength and resilience and we honestly couldn’t be more proud of her.”

You can purchase Kiara’s sock design here.

