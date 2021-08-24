Local caregiver writes “Love Survives in the Fog” to show how love still exists when memory fades

NEW LONDON-Local 5 News got an exclusive look at rehearsals for a new play by a local caregiver.

“Love Survives in the Fog” is an educational, one-act play, based on the journals of John Weyers who cared for his wife as her memory escaped her.

“You really see the total difference in the relationship between husband and wife,” explained director Mary-Ellen Field. “She does not recognize him as her husband anymore, but the love connection is still there.”

The play opens on September 3rd at the Wolfe River Theatrical Troupe in New London. It’s a 7 p.m. performance.

There’s also a Saturday 2 p.m. performance scheduled for September 11th at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

The playwright’s wish to stage the production was granted by the non-profit group called “Caregiver Rock” which is made up of caregivers for caregivers.

One of the founding members of the group is Cynthia Thompson who was a Local 5 Remarkable Women of Northeast Wisconsin.

The production has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actors and behind-the-scenes members of the production say they’re grateful to finally get the message to the public.

“The message is too important,” Field tells Local 5. “We’ve got a great group of people who have risen above and beyond to get over the hurdles.”