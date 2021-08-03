Local casinos are changing indoor masking policies, following CDC recommendations

A man wears a face shield while playing a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on July 2, 2020. A report released Nov. 16, 2020 by the national trade association for the U.S. casino industry found that America’s casinos won 81% of the amount of money during the third quarter of this year that they did in the third quarter of 2019, when there was no virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

(WFRV)- The CDC has recommended new masking policies in light of case numbers surging throughout the country. With these new recommendations, local businesses are changing their policies to better combat the virus.

Some local casinos have already begun changing their masking policies to combat transmission rates within local communities.

On Tuesday, August 3, the Menominee Casino Resort in Keshena released a statement elaborating on their current masking requirements. According to the press release, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Menominee Casino Resort are reinstating indoor masks mandates on their property. This includes the Casino Resort, Thunderbird Casino, and convenience store.

Officials explained in the press release that safety and health are their top concerns, so all guests and employees are required to wear a mask indoors. They do not specify any ruling regarding a guest’s and employee’s vaccination status.

The North Star Mohican Casino Resort in Bowler recently released new masking mandates as well. On their “Frequently Asked Questions” section of the Casino Resort’s website, beginning Wednesday, August 4, all employees and guests are required to wear a mask while on the property, regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, all entertainment events that were currently scheduled for the month of August have been canceled at the Casino. Upcoming events included a performance by Jeff Foxworthy, the “Stars, Cars, and Handlebars Car Show,” and Count 77. Currently, North Star’s website shows their planned events in September, October, and November are still scheduled to commence. North Star Mohican Casino Resort will also only be operating with 50% capacity beginning August 4. There are hand sanitizing and cleaning stations located throughout the entire property.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay has not released any updated statements regarding changes in its policies. Currently, their automated message states that masks are required indoors by all guests and staff at this time.