Local communities continue to process the latest act of violence, help with dealing with trauma is available

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- As local communities continue to process the latest act of violence, there are questions about dealing with trauma and maintaining your mental health. The shooting at the Radisson hotel is still fresh on the minds of many. “Trauma is unfortunately that is part of the culture, it’s a part of human life,” said Dr. Jinneh Dyson, mental health expert. Dyson says with all that has happened especially over the last year, there are some steps that you can as you try to cope. “Number one, we have to identify our triggers, we have to identify the things that off set us or pull us off.”

Communication is also an important factor in dealing with traumatic incidents. “We’ve got to talk about it and we’ve got to make sure we are releasing it so that we don’t hold it inside,” said Dyson. Another factor is the influence that social media has on mental health. “Many of us will find ourselves in that space to where we are constantly inodiated with this where we keep scrolling through another story. What’s important is that we never allow our heads and hearts to have a disconnect,” said Dyson.

Children might be experiencing trouble understanding what they have seen on TV or in person. “Depending on where that child lives, they might experience traumatic events on a daily basis,” said Dr. Jonathan Shepherd M.D. Shepherd says the trauma doesn’t just include shootings. “It could be domestic violence or other types of horrific crimes that can affect them.” Parents or Guardians might feel like they don’t know what to tell their child. “One of the things that we have to let our children know is that this is not normal. We must educate them and tell them there is a better way,” said Shepherd.

An important take away, there is help available. “One of the most important things for people to realize first and foremost is that they are not alone. We live in a community with an abundance of resources able to assist them and help them through these events,” said Emily Lewis of Fox Valley Victims Crisis Response Team.