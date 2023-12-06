ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – As the holiday season approaches, the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots Program is once again teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) to bring some holiday cheer to children in Brown, Door, and Shawano Counties.

Nancy Roth is a Program Specialist at BBBSNEW and said the collaboration is aimed at making the holidays extra special for the children in their program as well as their family members.

“We’re here today to shop for approximately 150 children,” said Roth. “We do this program in conjunction with the Toys for Tots campaign that the Marines spearhead and so we follow their guidelines.

To make shopping for all the kids easier, the Marines and Big Brothers Big Sisters make a list of all the children. They compile a list of the gender of the child and group together the ages so they know how many gifts they need for each age group.

“We’ll come meet up here at the local Target and they’ll do the shopping for those specific age groups and kids,” said Sergeant Rehders. “Once we go to check out I will provide the funding for paying for the toys.”

The carefully chosen toys from the shopping spree will be distributed by the Marines at the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ annual holiday party. That event will take place Thursday night at the Woods Golf Course and the recipients of these holiday gifts, ranging in age from infants to 18-year-olds are the Littles of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and their family members.

“The holiday party is the one event that we have over the course of a year where we invite our families who are involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters,” explained Roth. “And all of their children even if they are not in the program.”

Sergeant Cody Rehders is a U.S. Marine and the Toys for Tots Coordinator who assists in community outreach and partnering with local organizations. He told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that being able to partner with organizations like BBBSNEW or The Salvation Army is one of the most rewarding experiences.

“You get to really see firsthand the impact of everything that we’re doing out here and especially when you get to see a kid standing there and you give him a brand new toy,” said Sergeant Rehders. “It’s a great feeling.”

To get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin or help donate this holiday season, you can visit their website for more information and contact them directly.