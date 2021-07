LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews are responding to a gas leak in Little Chute as residents are evacuating their homes.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the Little Chute Fire Department is at a leak on Holland Road.

Residents in homes and apartments in the area of the leak are being evacuated.

Authorities say if people have no place to go they can go to the Civic Center in Little Chute.