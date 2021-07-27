Local diner reopening after being closed due to pandemic

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)- After being closed for over a year, Harry’s Diner at Interstate will reopen on Tuesday as a traditional diner with a 50s inspired theme.

In March 2020 the restaurant had to shut down due to the pandemic and the COVID-19 regulations.

The diner will be serving breakfast and brunch with special feature items including:

Elvis French toast

Patty melt

Beef crisper sandwich

Homemade soup

The restaurant will also have a full-service bar including bloody marys, mimosas, cello, wine, and beer. Along with non-alcoholic options such as fresh juice and coffee.

Photo Courtesy of Harry’s Diner at Interstate

The diner is located near the Hwy 42 exit on I-94. For more information visit their Facebook page.