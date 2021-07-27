LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Local diner reopening after being closed due to pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Harry’s Diner at Interstate

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)- After being closed for over a year, Harry’s Diner at Interstate will reopen on Tuesday as a traditional diner with a 50s inspired theme.

In March 2020 the restaurant had to shut down due to the pandemic and the COVID-19 regulations.

The diner will be serving breakfast and brunch with special feature items including:

  • Elvis French toast
  • Patty melt
  • Beef crisper sandwich
  • Homemade soup

The restaurant will also have a full-service bar including bloody marys, mimosas, cello, wine, and beer. Along with non-alcoholic options such as fresh juice and coffee.

  • Photo Courtesy of Harry’s Diner at Interstate
  • Photo Courtesy of Harry’s Diner at Interstate

The diner is located near the Hwy 42 exit on I-94. For more information visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

Timber Rattlers clinch series over Cubs with finale shutout

Blizzard Report: Green Bay gets key road win at Iowa