GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – April 20th has become a day of celebration for marijuana advocates.

For those who sell marijuana, medical or otherwise, it’s up there with “Black Friday” in terms of sales.

“We’ve got all kinds of things going on,” says Bob Hickey, Regional Manager for The Dispensary with several locations including Green Bay and Appleton. “We have a few different prizes for those who pre-registered. Special discounts on purchases. We also have a special prize, a water pipe, giveaway exactly at 4:20 p.m.”

To be clear, they sell what many might call cannabis or marijuana. But it is actually Delta 8 or Delta 10 which is slightly different than “street weed” and is legal for anyone 21 or older in Wisconsin.

“We make all our own stuff which sets us apart,” explained Hickey. “The molecular structure is different. It’s going to be less psycho-active. But when you get the dosage figured out, you get very similar effects.”

A customer who walked in while Local 5 News was there also pointed out that he feels safe coming to a friendly store to buy a product that he says helps his overall sense of well-being.

The group SAM, or Smart Approaches to Marijuana, tells Local 5 News that “No one is celebrating 4-20 more than the major tobacco companies that have invested billions of dollars in cannabis and eagerly spread the false idea that marijuana, including high potency cannabis and edibles, are harmless.” Kevin Sabet, president, and CEO of SAM said in a written statement. “Parents of young people who have suffered severe mental health issues know better. We hope that legislators will listen to their voices rather than corporate profiteers when considering legalization bills.”

Delta 8 became legal under the 2018 Farm Hemp Bill. There are no restrictions other than age.

Advocates argue that in a controlled setting, the product can be consumed responsibly.

When it comes to marijuana, Green Bay recently passed an ordinance to decriminalize the possession of 28 grams or less.

More than two dozen states have some form of legalization.

There are many stories about how the day came to be known as 4-20 aside from the number on the calendar.

“I personally like to think, you get done with work at 4 o’clock,” says Hickey. “It’s not about getting messed up. It’s about taking off that edge.”