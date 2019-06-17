Local doctor/author raising awareness during World Infertility Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) June is World Infertility Month, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6.1 million women in the U.S. ages 15-44 have difficulty getting pregnant of staying pregnant.

Dr. Patrick Flynn knows this all too well, as his wife was told she would not be able to have children 20 years ago. He disagreed with the diagnosis, and became an expert in hormones. He and his wife now have four children, and he wants to let other women know that there is hope.

Through his family’s personal experience, Dr. Flynn decided to write a book on the topic of infertility. “I Disagree: How These Two Words Are the Secret to Thinking Differently and Taking Control of Your Health” is now an international best seller with the goal of helping thousands of women faced with infertility, hormonal conditions and concerns with their overall health. You can get a copy of his book by clicking the link above.

Dr. Flynn is also the founder of The Wellness Way, an organization that he started in Green Bay that now has 50+ clinics across the country. On Local 5 This Morning, Dr. Flynn talked about why women should seek help regarding infertility, and why he finds it important for them to get the accurate information they deserve.