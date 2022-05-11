SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A local elementary school within the Seymour Community School District hosted its annual Animal Day.

Rock Ledge Primary Center brought several different animals to teach students where their food comes from and other ways the animals can fit into agriculture. The stations that were set up were then hosted by high school students who have experience in raising those animals.

“Being able to teach kids about what you’re passionate about makes you feel so happy and seeing their faces light up when you’re doing it is an amazing feeling,” said Amber Bunnell, a senior at Seymour High School who was in charge of the rabbit station.

Each classroom, one at a time, got a selected amount of time to visit the different stations. There, the students got to ask questions and even got to pet selected animals.

“It’s really rewarding because they’re really happy when they get to see all the animals and everything. They always have some good questions too,” said another Seymour High School student who was running the pig station.

Various animals such as calves, horses, goats, pigs, rabbits, chickens, ducks, and more all got to partake in the event.

“It’s fun and exciting to see the kind of things they already know and what other things we can teach them,” said Rayleah Mueller, another student at Seymour High School that was running the dairy and beef cattle station.