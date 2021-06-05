Local elementary school teacher receives Epic Award

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – A local elementary school teacher is being recognized for her passion and dedication to inspiring students with a love of reading and learning during a very challenging year of remote and hybrid teaching.

Current Hillcrest Elementary School teacher, Sara Malchow, has been teaching first and second grades for 18 years and has made quite an impact on students’ lives.

Serving as the creator of EpicPals, a monthly collaborative reading project that utilizes Epic Books and also hosts the annual St. Patrick’s Day Global Graphing Project, this local Pulaski teacher was able to use this digital platform to allow students to be collaborative, creative, and connected throughout a year that made those very things seem impossible.

To recognize her efforts, Epic, a leading digital reading platform for kids 12 and under, awarded Malchow a $2,500 cash prize as a thank you for all she has done for the community.