Local Events for the whole family on News Year’s Eve 2019

(WFRV) – If midnight’s a little too late for your kiddos to stay awake there are plenty of events happening earlier in the day for families to enjoy.

The Building for Kids in downtown Appleton is once again hosting ‘noodles around the world’ this new year’s eve.

The party, which began at 11 this morning and runs until 5, includes a parade and other activities showcasing cultures from different parts of the world.

As you might expect, there will be many different dishes of noodles to try. Plus, in the spirit of the new year, there will be a ball drop every hour on the hour.

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay is hosting their own celebration — Kids Rockin’ Eve!

Starting at 10 a.m., the museum is holding countdowns on the hour with a special bubble cannon.

There are also some special guests, including the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Paw Patrol and Elsa from Frozen!

The event runs until 1 p.m. and the museum will close early at 2.