Local experts leery of Biden’s first-time homebuyer’s credit

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) Part of President Biden’s 1.9 trillion dollar pandemic relief bill would give some financial help to first-time homebuyers however experts warn buyers to beware.

Some doors may be opening for new home buyers thanks to a proposed tax credit as part of President Biden’s coronavirus relief bill.

Michael Sewell, President of the Realtors Association of Northeastern Wisconsin says, “It’s a down payment assistance program for up to $15,000 for first time home buyers. They would be allowed to access the $15,000 at the time of the closing as opposed to having to get it back on their income tax return.”

Noel Halvorsen, President & CEO of Neighborworks Green Bay says, “to have cash at closing that can be brought to bear on all those opportunity costs of moving into your new home could be really helpful.”

However, Wisconsin has become a seller’s market while recovering from the pandemic.

Sewell says, “When COVID-19 first hit we saw a drastic drop off in real estate activity in fact the housing market basically tanked. Actually, within a month things started rebounding and the rest of the year from may on it’s been actually very very busy.”

Jami Westlund, a realtor with Executive Realt Green Bay says, “The real estate market is extremely hot. We are seeing multiple offers and driving up the sale prices on homes due to bidding wars.”

With so many homes for sale, the down payment tax credit may not help buyers as much as they’re hoping.

Sewell says, “What I’m afraid will happen is if we provide this down payment assistance for buyers, it’s great but it’s going to put even more buyers into the market and with even more demand, then the price is going to go up. An extra $15,000 dollars doesn’t really help the fact that the real issue we have in the housing market is a low inventory or low supply.”

Westlund says, “Low inventory and supply means that buyers are bidding on the same houses creating bidding war situation.”

Modest income buyers are most likely to be outbid thus keeping homeownership just out of reach.

Halvorsen says, “Perhaps the more affluent buyer is able to say well I really want this house or I really want a house so I’m just going to add a couple grand to the offer price.”

Sewell says, “If we learned anything during the great recession was that a healthy real estate market is essential to a strong economy.”