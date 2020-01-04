Local experts weigh in on how to talk to kids about sexual assault and inappropriate relationships

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) — For parents, talking to kids about inappropriate relationships can be a difficult conversation to start, but experts say that communication is key when it comes to identifying and preventing those relationships.

“Making sure there’s that open line of communication and really knowing who is in your child’s life,” Samantha Bouressa, a Program Supervisor at the Sexual Assault Center recommended.

According to Bouressa, parents need to know what their kids are up to, and that includes online.

“Set up ground rules and clear expectations of what your kids can do and cannot do online,” she said. “Technology’s always changing, so it’s important for parents to stay up to date on the different apps and forms of communication that kids are using.”

It’s important for parents to stay in the know because experts say kids are not always able to identify an inappropriate relationship, even after it’s reported.

“Maybe they thought that that person really cared about them, so it’s almost like their heart’s broken more than the betrayal,” Bouressa explained. “It takes a little bit of time to recognize that they were, in fact, a victim of a crime and that this wasn’t a relationship at all.”

At the Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center, helping kids recognize those unhealthy relationships is a priority.

“We start that education very young,” Christie Sickel with the Center said, “and our curriculum changes based on the child’s age and development.”

The Center employs a Prevention Education Specialist, who visits schools to teach those lessons.

“Just teaching a child how to keep their body safe, what to do if someone makes them feel uncomfortable, or if someone wants them to keep a secret they shouldn’t be keeping,” Sickel said, “having those conversations at an early age can hopefully prevent something from happening to that child in the future.”

If a parent is worried their child may be in trouble or is not sure how to start the conversation, Bouressa says resources are available.

“You can always just call and talk to an advocate,” she said. “Sometimes it’s helpful for a parent just to even talk about prevention and learn more about how to have these conversations with kids before something bad happens.”

To learn more about resources offered at the Sexual Assault Center, click here.

For more information on the Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center, click here.