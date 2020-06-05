GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local Facebook group helping others with homegrown food pantry

Local News

'Mommy AF' is redefining your typical food pantry

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local group on Facebook has teamed up to create a drive-in food pantry for the community.

The group name is called ‘Mommy AF’ and they are redefining the way you look at food pantries. It was created by Andrea Fanta, whose initials are part of the group name, when she decided she wanted to help out the community. Through the creation of the group, she has literally transformed her driveway into a food pantry- stocked with clothing and food.

“I think with quarantine and all of the craziness that’s going on right now, our world is a little upside down and so, I think, if we can find a little sanity and find a way to unify and just get back together- it makes us stronger as a community,” says Fanta.

Anyone is welcome to stop on in and get what they need all for free. Along with offering up items to the public, they’re looking for a few donations themselves. More specifically, they’re looking for baby items such as toys, clothing and food.

Those who would like to help donate can do so during the pantry’s regular open hours which are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can find more information online by checking them out on their Facebook page.

