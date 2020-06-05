Local Facebook group helping others with homegrown food pantry

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local group on Facebook has teamed up to create a drive-in food pantry for the community.

The group name is called ‘Mommy AF’ and they are redefining the way you look at food pantries. It was created by Andrea Fanta, whose initials are part of the group name, when she decided she wanted to help out the community. Through the creation of the group, she has literally transformed her driveway into a food pantry- stocked with clothing and food.

“I think with quarantine and all of the craziness that’s going on right now, our world is a little upside down and so, I think, if we can find a little sanity and find a way to unify and just get back together- it makes us stronger as a community,” says Fanta.

A local group on Facebook has taken it upon themselves to create a food pantry out of their driveway.



‘Mommy AF,’ created by Andrea Fanta, is accepting donations to give back to the public. They started back in October and have been going strong since. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/YdLnufVHrj — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) June 5, 2020

Anyone is welcome to stop on in and get what they need all for free. Along with offering up items to the public, they’re looking for a few donations themselves. More specifically, they’re looking for baby items such as toys, clothing and food.

Those who would like to help donate can do so during the pantry’s regular open hours which are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can find more information online by checking them out on their Facebook page.