Local families put on golf outing to help ‘Chip In Fore MS’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special golf outing got underway at Royal Scot Golf Course.

Golfers of all ages hit the links for the ‘Chip In Fore MS Golf Outing,’ raising money for MS. For over 20 years, the De Pere MS Walk and MS Society Wisconsin Chapter have been holding this event with aims at raising funds for the disease. It got started when two local families, the Werners and DeCleenes- both affected by the disease- decided to try and help find a cure.

“When something affects somebody in your family, you just naturally rally around them,” said Vonnie Voight, Event Coordinator for ‘Chip In Fore MS Golf Outing’. “So we’ve rallied around and Buddy has really put this all together. He’s done a lot of work, I give him tons of credit. This was his idea- he came up with it and this is the second year. He’s done a ton of work and it’s just a great thing.”

What started off as an annual walk and run event has now moved to the green. William ‘Buddy’ Werner decided to take his passion for the cause and tie it to his love for golf.

“I have a few years in the past with the golf business so I thought why not give it a shot,” says Werner. “Again, whatever we can get raised is going for a great cause.”

You can find more information about the organizations and how to help out by visiting the De Pere MS Walk website as well as the MS Society Wisconsin Chapter website.