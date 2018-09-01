Local Farm Saved from Closure by Go Fund Me Video

ALGOMA, Wis. - Back in June Local 5 told you about a family dairy farm in Algoma on the brink of bankruptcy and looking for ways to survive.

Now nearly 3 months later, Local 5 can report good news, the family can afford to stay in business -- thanks to thousands of donations from people across the nation.

For 145 years, 4 generations have raised cows on this farm with a fifth in the making.

Karen Cihlar called her last ditch effort to save it "Wife of a Dairy Farmer."

"Some of the banks said to walk away and it’s like 'No, I don’t think so,I gotta fight'," says Karen Cihlar.

But her husband, Dale, wasn't too keen on the idea of asking strangers for help.

"I didn’t think anyone really cared about a dairy farm," says Dale. "I said no."

The Cihlars looked at options to stay open, but there were none.

"Bankruptcy or and selling part of the land off just try to keep the 40 where the housing and buildings are, that would’ve been what we were looking at,"says Dale.

Karen started the Go Fund Me page with hopes of raising $35,000.

As of today the page has raised more than $90,600.

"Now that it’s gone above and beyond, it’s just it’s like I haven’t woken up... it was a dream and I haven’t woken up," says Karen.

And it couldn't have come at a better time.

Karen and Dale were both working part time jobs in addition to working on the farm.

And they were still having a hard time getting back on their feet, especially since Dale has stopped working after a foot operation.

But change is soon coming.

The Cihlars get to keep the farm but haven't forgotten the other farmers that are still struggling.

"I’m just hoping that farmers don’t give up," says Dale. "Fight on."

But for now it's a ending straight from a Hollywood film.

"I said to Dale at first, it feels like the Christmas movie It’s a Wonderful Life," says Karen. "At the end of the movie where everybody just comes and helps. I didn’t expect it..

Dale says he'll be able to work again in the next three to four weeks.

And Karen says everyone who donated gets a thank you card.