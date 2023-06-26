VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – While rainy weather may not have everyone in high spirits, farmers are welcoming it after a dry few weeks.

Russell Allen, co-owner of Allen’s Allenville Farm in Vinland, has been struggling to grow his sweet corn this year for a few reasons: the drought, snow, and the hazy skies from wildfire smoke.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

About the snow, he says, “I think one of the biggest problems this year is that we didn’t have a freeze, where it froze the ground, and we had compaction from snow. The soil was very compacted, so the roots have had a hard time getting down the moisture level.”

Allen also says he believes the wildfire smoke coming from Canada may be a factor in stunted corn growth.

To start selling corn on time, Allen prepared for this scenario while also adapting along the way. While he typically would start planting at the end of April, he did a few weeks early. He also grows his corn using organic soil and in some areas, puts a layer of plastic over the roots to lock in moisture.

He says, “The soil underneath the plastic is softer. The seed is supposed to come up faster because the soil temperature rises a few degrees, and it supposedly comes up earlier than the other corn.”

While some of his rows are growing better than others, Allen hopes the moist conditions will last.

“We have not had much rain in the last couple days. Everyone thinks the drought is over, but it only rained about a quarter to a third of an inch,” Allen says.

The farm is expected to start selling sweet corn on July 15.