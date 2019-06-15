Local Father’s Day events

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — Looking for something to do with dad on Father’s Day? Here is a list of area events on Father’s Day:
Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm at Kinnard Farms
- Enjoy a dairy breakfast, ice cream cones and sundaes, tractor and horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, entertainment and live music, bouncy houses for kids, face-painting, balloon animals, and a tour of the farm.
- Day starts with Polka Mass at 7 a.m., breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tickets available at the event
- Farm is located at N8200 Tamarack Road in Casco
Howard’s Rock the Commons Concert Series and Food Truck Rallies
- From 4 to 8 p.m. in the Village Center
- Event features live music by Ask Your Mother, food and refreshments from the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition, beer tent, and other activities for all ages
- All fathers receive free admission to the NEW Zoo on Father’s Day
- Visit all the new dads and their young at the zoo including Abner the swan, Skokie the otter, and Carson the lynx
- Fathers also receive half-price zips on the zip line at the Adventure Park
- The NEW Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Packers Hall of Fame is offering free admission to all dads on Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 1919 Kitchen & Tap is giving dads a free Miller Lite or any other non-alcoholic beverage with the purchase of any entrée from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Packers Pro Shop will offer 15% off for dads, with some standard exclusions. Offer valid in-store only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Green Bay Pools — Fathers Swim for Free
- Dads will receive free admission from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a paid student admission
- Available at Joannes Family Aquatic Center and Resch Aquatic Center
- From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., fathers receive free admission to the Botanical Gardens
- The Children’s Museum is continuing the celebration of their grand opening by partnering with the Home Depot
- From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, build a project out of wood with kits
Heritage Hill State Park Civil War Encampment
- The annual Heritage Hill Civil War Encampment will take place over Father’s Day weekend, making the theme “Fathers, Sons, and Civil War.”
- Based on this year’s theme, the usual large battles will be replaced with skirmishes and other activities with a larger focus on visitor interaction.
- On Father’s Day, the park will open at 10 a.m. The day will start with a Civil War era religious service followed by presentations about the artillery, the school of the soldier, and more.
- The event ends at 3 p.m. with the retiring of the colors. The park will close at 3:30 p.m.
- Hansen’s will be offering dads a free cone from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.