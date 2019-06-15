Local Father’s Day events

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — Looking for something to do with dad on Father’s Day? Here is a list of area events on Father’s Day:

Kewaunee County Breakfast on the Farm at Kinnard Farms

Enjoy a dairy breakfast, ice cream cones and sundaes, tractor and horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, entertainment and live music, bouncy houses for kids, face-painting, balloon animals, and a tour of the farm.

Day starts with Polka Mass at 7 a.m., breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tickets available at the event

Farm is located at N8200 Tamarack Road in Casco

Howard’s Rock the Commons Concert Series and Food Truck Rallies

From 4 to 8 p.m. in the Village Center

Event features live music by Ask Your Mother, food and refreshments from the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition, beer tent, and other activities for all ages

NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

All fathers receive free admission to the NEW Zoo on Father’s Day

Visit all the new dads and their young at the zoo including Abner the swan, Skokie the otter, and Carson the lynx

Fathers also receive half-price zips on the zip line at the Adventure Park

The NEW Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lambeau Field Atrium

The Packers Hall of Fame is offering free admission to all dads on Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1919 Kitchen & Tap is giving dads a free Miller Lite or any other non-alcoholic beverage with the purchase of any entrée from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Packers Pro Shop will offer 15% off for dads, with some standard exclusions. Offer valid in-store only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Bay Pools — Fathers Swim for Free

Dads will receive free admission from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a paid student admission

Available at Joannes Family Aquatic Center and Resch Aquatic Center

Green Bay Botanical Gardens

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., fathers receive free admission to the Botanical Gardens

Green Bay Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum is continuing the celebration of their grand opening by partnering with the Home Depot

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, build a project out of wood with kits

Heritage Hill State Park Civil War Encampment

The annual Heritage Hill Civil War Encampment will take place over Father’s Day weekend, making the theme “Fathers, Sons, and Civil War.”

Based on this year’s theme, the usual large battles will be replaced with skirmishes and other activities with a larger focus on visitor interaction.

On Father’s Day, the park will open at 10 a.m. The day will start with a Civil War era religious service followed by presentations about the artillery, the school of the soldier, and more.

The event ends at 3 p.m. with the retiring of the colors. The park will close at 3:30 p.m.

Hansen’s Dairy and Deli