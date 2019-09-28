Local fire station invites community to open house

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — One local fire department opened their station doors to the community on Sunday.

The De Pere Fire Department held their annual Open House at Fire Station #1 located at 400 Lewis St. from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Visitors were able to come hang out with Sparky the dog. In addition, children of all ages were able to explore the “Safety Town” interactive trailer in conjunction with the the station’s health department.

De Pere Fire Chief Alan Matzke said the event gives residents the chance to get to know the city’s first responders.

“It’s a chance for people in the community to come in and meet their firefighters and see the equipment that the city has provided to provide EMS services,” Matzke said. “It’s really a low-key event geared towards family and geared towards children.”

Other activities included tours of the fire station, face painting and stove demonstrations.