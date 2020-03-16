Local fishermen head to the Fox River for walleye

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Spring is just days away which means fishermen are ready to catch some walleye.

The Wolf and the Fox Rivers are hot spots for anglers trying to reel in a few as the walleye usually move up the Fox River to reproduce.

Since fish have to be a minimum of 28 inches to keep, much of the fishing right now is catch-and-release.

Some fishermen at Voyageur Park in De Pere say they saw at least 300 boats out on the Fox River on Sunday – and many said they had little luck.

“Our biggest was probably around 25 to 26 inches,” says David Schaller. “My dad got a couple that were 23 or 22 inches and a bunch of smaller ones.”

The Green Bay Walleye series begins on April 11. The next tournament is in Oconto on May 17.

