Local fishing group hosts, live streams walleye tournament on Fox River

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fishing tournament is uniting local anglers both on and off the water.

Head2Head Fishing, a local fishing group in Green Bay, have been the hosts of the ‘Green Bay Metro Madness’ tournament. Every day this week, they’ve been coming together- while maintaining their social distance- in a high stakes, fast-paced challenge.

The tournament fields sixteen anglers in a bracket style format and compete every day until the final two duke it out on Friday. With the tournament being broadcast via Facebook Live, it’s uniting sports fans both on and off the water.

“This format was in place prior to all of this COVID-19 stuff and it’s just kind of unintentionally built for it,” said Kyle Carpenter, Head2Head Fishing. “It’s still giving some people some sports when there really isn’t any.”

Who said all sports were cancelled?



16 local walleye anglers have been duking it out this week in Head2Head Fishing’s Green Bay Metro Madness tourney. It’s bringing a new definition to the sport. 🎣 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/ZSgUE4BiM0 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) April 10, 2020

Another tournament will be held next week, starting Monday morning. The live feed will be on the Head2Head Facebook page starting at 8 a.m.

A key sponsor in the tournament is The Reel Shot in Appleton. Some of the equipment being used by anglers in the tournament can be found online at the shop’s website. You can find more information online right here.