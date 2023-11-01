OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Remarkable Woman winner made a special appearance at Local 5 for a look at what her life has been like since she won and shared her experience as a representative of northeast Wisconsin.

Dee Donlevy is truly a remarkable woman and has continued to uplift those around her after being named the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Remarkable Woman. Dee Donlevy was a cancer patient and is now a survivor so she’s spent a lot of her time putting together goody bags for Cancer Victims and working with the Toys for Tots program in Oconto.

“I had two different things that I’m very passionate about, the Bellin Cancer Center where I had my treatment at, and then the Oconto Area Humane Society.”

After receiving the prize money worth 1,000 dollars, she decided to put it toward the Oconto Humane Society. Donlevy said their facility was overflooded with animals and needed the money more than ever so it was an easy decision.

Winners are also awarded a trip to Hollywood. According to Dee, it was a dream come true from the cocktail parties at the hotel to the double-decker bus tour around the city.

“We got to see all the highlights, we got to see Grauman’s Chinese theater, we got to see all the handprints and footprints that were on the sidewalk, we got to see the Hollywood sign,” said Donlevy. “It was just incredible, it was the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Donlevy said her experience has been a blessing and connecting with other remarkable women has inspired her.

“My absolute favorite part was getting to meet all these amazing women and being able to lean into their experiences and to be able to network with them even after the gathering in Las Angeles.”

She said the women created a Facebook Page for everyone to stay connected and join Zooms for networking. Since then, she has continued doing what she loves, which is volunteering around her community.

Dee is now also volunteering at the infusion room at the Oconto hospital in addition to Green Bay at the cancer center. When she has available time she also helps out at City Council.

“I’ve had people reach out to me to find out things that I’m passionate about and where they could help out and where they could find out more which is absolutely wonderful,” said Donlevy. “Follow your passion, dig in deep, and follow your passion, you’d be surprised by the difference that you can make.”

Submissions are open now for your nomination of who you think resembles a remarkable woman in your community. Whether it’s your mother, sister, neighbor, or friend, they could win the chance to represent northeast Wisconsin and take a trip to Hollywood with remarkable women from all across the country.

If you know someone you want to nominate as the next Northeast Wisconsin Remarkable Woman winner, click here for more information.