Local Five hears from the widow of Ronald Dunlap before the vote to name Lincoln Elementary after him

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Yvette Dunlap, Ronald Dunlap’s widow, spoke to Local Five ahead of the decision to rename Lincoln Elementary School after her husband.

“I wouldn’t say I was shocked maybe more stunned, proud, happy, sad. I mean just every emotion you can imagine,” said Dunlap. “But it was one of those times that the tears kinda came publically.”

Should the school board vote to rename the school it will be known as Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School, Home of the Lincoln Lions.

She said, “Ron was one of those people who personified someone who was given a lot but knew that a lot would be expected of him. He had an obligation to give back.”

Yvette Dunlap said that her husband was someone who lived each moment of his life with purpose and is taking that mentality into the school renaming process.

“What am I going to do with this as his wife because there should be a purpose to it. An example to be set, values to be taught. Not just recognition,” said Dunlap.

She said that Ron Dunlap was someone who gave his all to the people he came in contact with no matter the setting.

Dunlap said, “I believe education was his calling but I think in a broader context service was his calling.”

She said that she and her husband were stewards of the African American community in Appleton, not just Lincoln Elementary School because when they first got here over thirty years ago it was not a very diverse place.

“It was developing relationships with people. It was that some people that never even known african american people before. So to demonstrate leadership,” she said.

She said that renaming the school is a vehicle to continue his legacy well past the day he died and she believes the time is now and she is not alone in this thought.

Bill McClone, the current Principal at Lincoln Elementary School said, “He was a leader at Lincoln, he was a leader at the district, he was a leader in our community and a leader in our state. So Ron is a well-deserving person to get a school named after him.”

The Appleton School Board will vote on the name change on Monday, February 22nd during their regular school board meeting.